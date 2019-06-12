Annual ‘Talent Showcase’ lights up IC School

Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School hosted its second annual “Talent Showcase” in the gymnasium with Danielle Paige, sixth-grade teacher, as the moderator. Twenty-four pupils from kindergarten to sixth grade participated in the event run by the sixth-graders. The performers had been rehearsing for weeks. Talents included dancing, singing, playing piano, a comedy show, singing duets, gymnastics, and card magic. Assisting Paige were Madelyn Duffy, fifth-grade teacher; and Beth Bonacci, librarian. The sixth-grade girls announced all the participants. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)

Second-graders Claire Caltabiano, Patrick Rowland, Caroline Wilson, Katarina Riccelli, and Stefania Fiumara dancing to “Fireworks” with confetti fireworks. Anna Schafer (kindergarten) and sister Emily (pre-K 3-year-old) on the red carpet. Susanna Marzouk (second grade) singing “First Time in Forever” from Frozen. Fifth-grader Melissa McLain doing gymnastics. Fourth-graders William Kanerviko, Patrick Cooney, and Joe Riccelli.