Baby pictures remind St. Margaret’s flock they are children of God

Deacon Dan Reynolds (shown at left), Pastoral Associate from St. Margaret Church in Homer, asked parishioners during this Respect Life Month to bring in a photocopy picture of themselves as a baby to post on the “You are a Child of God” board in the back of the church.

“The idea behind it,” he said, “is to remind everyone that those younger versions of ourselves are no less us than we are today. We’re just smaller and younger, but we are that same person who carries the same DNA we held at the moment of conception. Our ‘DNA’ is our ‘Divine Nature Activated.’”

Deacon Reynolds said in his homily: “The ‘You Are a Child of God’ board is to remind us that WE are special, WE are precious sons and daughters of God, WE are God’s gifts to ourselves and God’s gifts to one another. Though we are all different, we are the same in our value as God’s children. Just as you have different children, you love them all the same because they are precious to you. This is sort of how God loves us, but God loves us and our children infinitely more than we do.” (Photo courtesy Deacon Dan Reynolds)