Beth Lynn Hoey hired as Executive Director of Foundation of Diocese of Syracuse

Syracuse—The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse is pleased to announce that Beth Lynn Hoey, CFRE, has been hired as the Executive Director of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, effective Oct. 12, 2021.

The Foundation is a tax exempt, nonprofit charitable corporation established to foster philanthropy throughout the seven-county diocese. Beth will be responsible for all fundraising initiatives, the annual HOPE Appeal and the management of the Office of Stewardship and Development.

Beth has 29 years of experience in development at the St. John’s Home in Rochester, Huntington Family Center in Syracuse and the last 25 years with Francis House in Syracuse as the Director of Development. Beth has her B.A. degree from SUNY Geneseo in communications and public relations. She is accredited as a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

For more information, contact Danielle E. Cummings, Chancellor/Director of Communications at 315-470-1476.