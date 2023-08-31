Bike for Brady marks Faith Center Community Fun Day

Mark it down: Brady Faith Center’s Community Fun Day is Saturday, Sept. 16, with a little something for everyone, especially if you’re a bike rider. The Bike for Brady ride — choose a 40-, 20- or 10-mile ride — kicks off the day at 9 a.m. The $30 ride registration fee goes to fund the many ministries the Center brings to the Syracuse urban community. There are plenty of free activities too. A community walk starts at 11:15 and from noon to 1:30 p.m. there will be free games and food to celebrate a successful ride.

“Mostly this event brings the community together just for fun,” according to Tracy Underwood, the director of fund development. “It’s for neighbors and family to enjoy the day together.”

The Faith Center provides ministry and education to the community, as well as products, services and jobs with transferable skills through the Brady Farm and Brady Market among the many blessings they share with residents of all ages.

Everything you need to know — and to register for the ride — can be found here: tinyurl.com/BradyFunDay2023 as well as bradyfaithcenter.org, or call 315-506-3853.