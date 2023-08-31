Binghamton parish celebrates feast day, new pastor

The Aug. 15 Feast of the Assumption annually provides the Binghamton parish named for the holy day with the opportunity to celebrate, but one day just isn’t enough.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church held its three-day event recently, celebrated with a lot of great food and fellowship as well as opportunities to honor our Blessed Mother. This year’s event took on a special emphasis for parishioners to get to know their new pastor, Father Arthur Krawczenko, who was assigned the position following the retirement of Father Jon Werner.

Over the course of the celebration, a significant number of parishioners and area clergy turned out, including Father Tim Taugher, Father Mark Kaminski, Monsignor Michael Meagher, Father James Serowik and Father Charles Opondo-Owara in addition to Father Werner and Father Krawczenko. Seminarians Douglas Villanella and Joseph Ryan participated as well.

