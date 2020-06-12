Bishop announces new administrator for St. Agnes, St. John

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has appointed Deacon Thomas Picciano Deacon Administrator of St. Agnes Church, Afton, and St. John the Evangelist Bainbridge, New York. As such, he will serve as the administrator of the faith communities and Msgr. John Putano will remain the Canonical Pastor of both parishes.

Deacon Picciano is succeeding Deacon Tim McNerney, who served as the Deacon Administrator since August 5, 2017, and retired from this position on March 1, 2020. He will continue to serve parishes in the surrounding community.