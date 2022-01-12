Bishop appoints Vicars Forane, reshapes Diocesan regions

Dear Diocesan Family,

As I continue to traverse across our diocese to its various corners, I am becoming more familiar with the territory and the faith communities that make up the Roman Catholic Church in Central New York. Upon study and discussions both with the Diocesan Administrative Team and the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, I am pleased to announce a reformulation of the regions of our Diocese effective January 1, 2022. This endeavor seeks to further cooperation and collaboration among parishes and to allow for improved and more direct communication between the office of the Bishop, pastoral leaders and parishioners.

Each region will have a Vicar Forane who will be my personal representative to that particular region of the Diocese. This title is different than the previously used “Regional Vicar,” but it will better reflect the provisions of Canons 553-555 of the Code of Canon Law. A particular responsibility of the Vicar Forane will be to meet with the pastoral leaders of a region both clergy and lay regularly for prayer, communications, education, and social gatherings.

I wish to express my gratitude to the following priests who have accepted my request to become the Vicar Forane for the new regions:

Region I – Richard Prior, VF – [Oswego-Northern Onondaga]

Consisting of the parishes located in Baldwinsville, Central Square, Constantia, Cicero, Fulton, Hannibal, Liverpool, Mattydale, Minetto, North Syracuse, Mexico, Oswego, Phoenix, and Pulaski.

Region II – Andrew Baranski, VF – [Western Onondaga]

Consisting of the parishes of Camillus, Jordan, Lakeland, Marcellus, Skaneateles, Solvay, and Syracuse – Cathedral, All Saints, Assumption, Sacred Heart, Holy Family, Most Holy Rosary, St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity, Our Lady of Hope, Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter, St. Michael & St. Peter, St. Lucy, St. Charles/St. Ann, and St. Patrick.

Region III – John Kurgan, VG, VF – [Eastern Onondaga]

Consisting of Bridgeport, Cazenovia, Chittenango, Dewitt, East Syracuse, Fayetteville, Manlius, Minoa and Syracuse – Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, St. Daniel, St. Vincent de Paul, and Transfiguration. Also included in this region will be the retirees of the Western and Eastern Onondaga region

Region IV – Sean O’Brien, VF – [Rome]

Consisting of Boonville, Camden, Canastota, Forestport, Hamilton, Holland Patent, Lee Center, Marcy, Morrisville, North Bay, Oneida, Oriskany Falls, Otter Lake, Rome, Sherrill, Taberg, Vernon, Verona, Verona Beach and Waterville.

Region V – Thomas Servatius, VF – [Utica]

Consisting of Chadwicks, Clark Mills, Clinton, New Hartford, New York Mills, Utica and Whitesboro.

Region VI – Joseph Zareski, VF – [Cortland, Southern Onondaga, Northern Chenango]

Consisting of Cortland, Cincinnatus, DeRuyter, Homer, Lafayette, Marathon, New Berlin, Norwich, Otisco, Oxford, Pompey, Sherburne, South Onondaga, Tully, Truxton and Whitney Point.

Region VII – James Serowik, VF – [Southern]

Consisting of Afton, Bainbridge, Binghamton, Deposit, Endicott, Endwell, Greene, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Maine, Sanitaria Springs, Vestal and Windsor.

These new regions may lead to further re-configuration of a few PCAs, but even more it is my sincere hope that these new designations will assist and re-affirm PCAs in their need to work together ever more closely. These alterations are meant also to foster the needed care for our clergy both active and retired and greater contact with them.

I would be sorely remiss if I did not extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to Fr. Mark Kaminski, Fr. Robert Kelly, and Msgr. John Putano for their service as Regional Vicars. I express once more my indebtedness to the newly-appointed Vicars Forane for their willingness to serve. I am most appreciative of their commitment in helping me to strengthen the bonds of communion within our diocesan family and in aiding me in my service to them.

In the coming New Year, through the intercession of Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church, may God give success to the work of our hands and continue to help the Diocese of Syracuse as sowers and reapers of the harvest. A blessed 2022 to all!

In the Name of Jesus,

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia

Bishop of Syracuse



