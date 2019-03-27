Bishop Cunningham to celebrate annual Palm Sunday Mass for the Deaf Community

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham (center) celebrates Palm Sunday Mass with members of the Deaf community April 8, 2017, at Christ the King Retreat House and Conference Center in Syracuse. At left, Jane Long signs during the Mass. (Sun photo | David Garrett)

All are welcome to attend a special Palm Sunday Mass for the Deaf Community on Saturday, April 13, at Christ the King Retreat House and Conference Center, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse. Mass will begin at 5 p.m. and a dinner will follow. The event is free to attend. Please RSVP by April 3 to Michele Murphy at mmurphy@syrdio.org or (315) 766-6514 (call or text message).

The Diocese of Syracuse Deaf Ministry offers interpreter services for Masses, Faith Formation classes, sacraments, Catholic conferences, and more. Interpreted Masses are offered each week throughout the diocese.