Bishop Lucia announces new pastoral assignments in Boonville, New Berlin, Sherburne

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has made the following appointments in the Diocese of Syracuse:

• Reverend Krzysztof P. Boretto, CHS, currently serving as Temporary Administrator of the linked parishes of St. Malachy’s Church, Sherburne, and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church, New Berlin, is returning to his home in Poland as of January 31.

• Reverend Matthew T. Lyons, currently serving as Temporary Administrator of Christ Our Hope Parish in Boonville, has been appointed Temporary Administrator of the linked parishes of St. Malachy’s Church, Sherburne, and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church, New Berlin. This assignment is effective February 1.

• Reverend Matthew E. Rawson, currently serving as Parochial Vicar at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, has been appointed Administrator of Christ Our Hope Parish in Boonville. This assignment is effective February 1.