Bishop Ludden wins this ‘Holy War’ hoops battle

They call it “The Holy War.” The Jan. 19 battle was waged at Bishop Ludden’s home court and the Gaelic Knights took advantage as they defeated Christian Brothers Academy 68-55 in Onondaga High School League basketball.

Ludden sophomore guard Jahzar Greene led the Knights with 19 points. Freshman forward Liam Sheard added 18 and pulled down 11 rebounds while senior forward Tim Dunham scored 15.

For the Brothers, sophomore Tavin Penix led all scorers with 22 points while teammates and guard/forward seniors Sam Fairbanks and Ethan Harris chipped in 11 and 10 points respectively.

The loss put CBA at 4-10 thus far on the season while the Knights improved to 8-4.

Next up for Ludden is the “Battle of the Bishops” versus Bishop Grimes on Friday, Jan. 26.