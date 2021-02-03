Blessed Sacrament Eagles soar into Catholic Schools Week

Catholic schools across the country are celebrating Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31-Feb. 6. In the Diocese of Syracuse, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated a special Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Syracuse Jan. 29 to kick off the week. Some scenes from the liturgy are included here; find more at facebook.com/SyracuseCatholicSchools, and youtube.com/syrdio. Does your school have a Catholic Schools Week highlight to share? Send it to news@thecatholicsun.com. Look for more highlights in next week’s issue! (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)