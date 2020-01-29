Catholic Schools Week begins across diocese
Jan 29, 2020 | Local
Catholic Schools Week kicked off around the diocese and across the nation Jan. 26. Throughout the week, Catholic schools will celebrate with Masses, creative events, and service projects in their communities. Pictured here are some events that began the week.
SYRACUSE — Bishop Douglas J. Lucia opened Catholic Schools Week by celebrating Mass with the community of Most Holy Rosary School and Church Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy Rick Mossotti)
UTICA — 44 members of Notre Dame Elementary’s Children of Mary Club made a pilgrimage to Historic Old St. John’s Church to begin Catholic Schools Week (a day early). St. John’s is the first Catholic church built in the area and the oldest parish in the diocese. The children took a tour of this historic building, stopped in the grotto to see the many saints statues, and celebrated the noon Mass with other parishioners of St. John’s. (Photo courtesy Sondra Nassar)