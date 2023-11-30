Blessed Sacrament Syracuse adds flavor to a feast

The Syracuse Rescue Mission is well known for its amazing work in the community. The annual Thanksgiving Day feast they put on for hundreds of people who have nowhere to go is made possible by the hard work and generosity of staff, volunteers, corporate patrons and civic leaders. Oh, yes, and a group of young chefs from Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood. The students and staff there whipped up 277 pumpkin pies to help put a fine finish on the Thanksgiving meals. Bishop Douglas J, Lucia and Father Severine Yagaza, pastor of Blessed Sacrament and St. Vincent de Paul parishes, did their level best to keep up with the kids. God bless all who give their time, talent and treasure to those in need. Enjoy the photos.