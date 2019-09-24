Catechists celebrated

Each year, the Catholic Church in the United States designates the third Sunday in September as Catechetical Sunday — a day on which we celebrate and pray for the Church’s mission to teach the Gospel to all people, calling everyone to the fullness of life in Jesus Christ. This year, Catechetical Sunday was celebrated on Sept. 15. Here, some of the celebrated catechists in the diocese.

At the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse, rector Father Andrew Baranski offered a blessing over catechists. Above, Sister Melanie Jaworski, CSSF, announces the names of those who will teach religious education classes. (Photo courtesy Gwen Dougherty) At Pope John XXIII Church in Liverpool, Father Zach Miller blessed catechists. (Photo courtesy Elizabeth Fallon)