Catholic Charities to host public community meetings for housing services center

Submitted by Catholic Charities of Onondaga County

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County will hold meetings so that community members can discuss the proposed Housing Services Center, which includes an emergency shelter, at 501 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse. We welcome feedback and comment.

Four meetings will be held to provide access to as many stakeholders as possible (due to COVID-19, there will be a maximum of 30 attendees per meeting). Three meetings will be held at Missio Church at 620 W. Genesee Street: Monday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m. One virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m.

Catholic Charities is aware of community members’ concerns and understands that it is critical to get feedback from the community at this early stage of the project so that adjustments in design and services can be considered.

Mike Melara, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, commented, “We are working closely with the City and the County to secure a location that can offer an array of services to address the needs of this population in a positive and successful way. We recognize the community’s concerns and pledge to work hard to address these concerns and be a good neighbor. At the same time, we all need to recognize that these individuals are our neighbors, too.”

Catholic Charities encourages community members to attend a meeting and provide feedback. Registration is required. Please register at www.eventbrite.com/o/catholic-charities-of-onondaga-county-31408842563, or by calling 315-362-7698.