CBA names Garraffo Assistant Principal of Academic Affairs

DEWITT — Christian Brothers Academy has announced the appointment of Steven Garraffo as Assistant Principal of Academic Affairs.

Garraffo has over 30 years of experience in education and has held various teaching and administrative roles.

Garraffo began his professional career as a social studies teacher and transitioned to administrative roles including Assistant Principal, Assistant to the Superintendent, Humanities Coordinator, Executive Director of Curriculum Development, Executive Director of Elementary Education, and Assistant Superintendent of the Liverpool School District.

Garraffo graduated with a degree in History and Education from St. Bonaventure University in 1986. He received his Master of Arts Degree in Education from St. Bonaventure in 1991 and his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Cortland in 2002.

“As a proud graduate of a private Catholic school (St. Bonaventure University), I understand and value that a school like Christian Brothers Academy offers a high-quality education built on strong religious foundation and rich traditions,” Garraffo said. “This position provides the opportunity to realize the dream of putting my faith, education, and experiences together to work at a school with a set of belief statements, commitments, and convictions as meaningful as those at CBA.

“I look forward to meeting the CBA parents and students,” Garraffo added.