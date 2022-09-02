CBA welcomes new faculty and staff members

DeWitt — Christian Brothers Academy welcomes two new faculty members and three new staff members for the 2022-23 school year.

Joining the faculty are Roberto Perez (Spanish) and Chiara Corey ’17 (chemistry).

New staffers are Nicole Praetorius, academic intervention specialist; Michelle Cote, library information technology specialist; and Kaitlyn Petryszyn, athletic trainer.

The new faculty and staff members took part in a three-day orientation Aug. 23-25.

Students return to school on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, for two half-day sessions (noon dismissal). The first full day of school is Monday, Sept. 12.