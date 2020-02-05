Celebrating our schools

Feb 5, 2020 | US & World

Catholic schools across the country marked Catholic Schools Week Jan. 26-Feb. View more at facebook.com/SyracuseCatholicSchools, and youtube.com/syrdio. Does your school have a highlight to share? Send it to news@thecatholicsun.com.

St James 84585604 2501862060062025 4427093615445016576 n - Celebrating our schools

JOHNSON CITY — St. James students “sported” their favorite jerseys while watching Cheer Club perform at a pep rally Jan. 31. (Photo provided)

 

Trinity 83687221 2500141770234054 3405800433120182272 n - Celebrating our schools

OSWEGO — Superintendent Bill Crist brought his A-game during the volleyball match between Trinity Catholic School sixth graders and staff Jan. 27. (Photo provided)

 

IC DSC 0036 - Celebrating our schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Father Zach Miller, with his four-legged friend Pearl, talks to the pre-K students at Immaculate Conception School on Vocation Day Jan. 30. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)

BG 83886150 2827624740637601 5707135547739209728 o - Celebrating our schools

EAST SYRACUSE — Bishop Lucia celebrated Mass with the students and staff of Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School Jan. 29. (Photo provided)

 

Entire student body with Ted and Amy - Celebrating our schools

DEWITT — Ted and Amy of 93Q (front row, center) visited Holy Cross School Jan. 30 to help continue its weeklong celebration of Catholic Schools Week. Holy Cross kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in a hallway bulletin board contest showcasing what their school community means to them and focusing on the Catholic Schools Week motto: learn, serve, lead, succeed. Holy Cross sixth-grade students competed in an essay contest, impressing the judges with their prolific vocabulary. Ted and Amy were kind enough to help judge the competitions and award the winners. The first grade students won first place overall in the hallway contest, and Will Radford, a student in Ms. Kolinski’s sixth grade class, won the essay contest. (Text and photo courtesy Dan Littlepage)

 

IMG 6344 - Celebrating our schools

UTICA — Juniors and seniors from Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School volunteered at numerous sites in the community Jan. 29, including Mother Marianne’s Kitchen, Rome Catholic School, and right in their own kitchen (above), baking treats for an event at the Pro-Life Training Center in Oneida. (Photo courtesy Kari Puleo)

 

W0281687 - Celebrating our schools

ONEIDA — On Jan. 28, the students at St. Patrick’s School held a “decade parade.” Each grade was assigned a decade and students decked themselves out in duds fitting the time period. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

