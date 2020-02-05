Celebrating our schools

Catholic schools across the country marked Catholic Schools Week Jan. 26-Feb. View more at facebook.com/SyracuseCatholicSchools, and youtube.com/syrdio. Does your school have a highlight to share? Send it to news@thecatholicsun.com.
JOHNSON CITY — St. James students “sported” their favorite jerseys while watching Cheer Club perform at a pep rally Jan. 31. (Photo provided)
OSWEGO — Superintendent Bill Crist brought his A-game during the volleyball match between Trinity Catholic School sixth graders and staff Jan. 27. (Photo provided)
FAYETTEVILLE — Father Zach Miller, with his four-legged friend Pearl, talks to the pre-K students at Immaculate Conception School on Vocation Day Jan. 30. (Photo courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim)
EAST SYRACUSE — Bishop Lucia celebrated Mass with the students and staff of Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School Jan. 29. (Photo provided)
DEWITT — Ted and Amy of 93Q (front row, center) visited Holy Cross School Jan. 30 to help continue its weeklong celebration of Catholic Schools Week. Holy Cross kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in a hallway bulletin board contest showcasing what their school community means to them and focusing on the Catholic Schools Week motto: learn, serve, lead, succeed. Holy Cross sixth-grade students competed in an essay contest, impressing the judges with their prolific vocabulary. Ted and Amy were kind enough to help judge the competitions and award the winners. The first grade students won first place overall in the hallway contest, and Will Radford, a student in Ms. Kolinski’s sixth grade class, won the essay contest. (Text and photo courtesy Dan Littlepage)
UTICA — Juniors and seniors from Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School volunteered at numerous sites in the community Jan. 29, including Mother Marianne’s Kitchen, Rome Catholic School, and right in their own kitchen (above), baking treats for an event at the Pro-Life Training Center in Oneida. (Photo courtesy Kari Puleo)
ONEIDA — On Jan. 28, the students at St. Patrick’s School held a “decade parade.” Each grade was assigned a decade and students decked themselves out in duds fitting the time period. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)