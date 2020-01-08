Celebrating the Third Sunday of Advent with joy at Pope John XXIII

LIVERPOOL — Father Zachary Miller challenged both the Christ the King and Pope John XXIII communities with an opportunity to “Pie the Pastor in the Face” if the communities met their HOPE Appeal goal.

After Mass Dec. 15, 40 pies were thrown at Christ the King and 70 pies were thrown at Pope John’s. A $1 donation per throw was given to the food pantries of each parish.

It was a community-building event and Father Zach was a good sport in thanking the parishes for supporting all the outreach of the diocesan HOPE

Appeal.

(Submitted by Elizabeth Fallon)