Centennial Rosary Garden blessed at St. Patrick’s School

By Bobbie Testa Powers

Contributing writer and photographer

On Oct. 18, Oneida’s St. Patrick’s Elementary School’s new Centennial Rosary Garden was officially blessed by the Spirit of Hope Parish Pastor, Father Christopher Ballard, and the Parochial Vicar, Father James Buttner. A Mass was first celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church with all of the students from the school along with students from Holy Cross Academy in Oneida.

The garden was designed by landscape designer Nathan Miller, St. Patrick’s Class of 2012. Lory and Pat van Lieshout restored the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Lory is an art teacher at Holy Cross Academy.

Father Chris said to the students gathered for the blessing: “St. Patrick’s School is an important part of the history of this community and many people’s lives. Now you are part of its history and it is part of yours.”

Thank you to parishioner Melissa King for donating 200 “St. Patrick green” rosaries; each student received one!

A sincere thank you to all who donated! We are still accepting donations for the Landscaping of the Rosary Garden. Please contact the Central Office, 315-363-3280, or Pat Powers, ppowers@darcangelo.cpa, to obtain an Order Donation Form or ask any questions.