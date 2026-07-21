Christian author visits OLGC in Endicott, inspires readers with stories of God’s presence in ordinary moments

By Connie McKinney

Contributing Writer

When Christian author Christine Fisher was traveling to the Christian Literary Awards in Arlington, Texas a few years ago, she felt lost in the crowded airport until she saw a heart and sparrows.

“As I stepped away to find the hotel shuttle area, God sent me a heart reminder that was in a tile on the floor,” Fisher wrote in her latest book. “I smiled, remembering how much He loves me and how I am to share that love with others.”

When she walked outside to wait for the hotel shuttle, she saw three sparrows. The tiny birds reminded her of the Trinity.

“Immediately, I felt it was God’s message to me that ‘His eye is on me,’ just as His eye is on the sparrows,” she wrote.

Her experiences at the Texas airport are described in more detail in the chapter known as “The Sparrows.” The chapter appears in her most recent book, “God’s Grace Manifested.” Fisher, an Apalachin resident, held a book launch for her latest book at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott last month.

“The books have become a ministry to me,” she said. “I just feel this is what I’m supposed to do.”

“God’s Grace Manifested” is a 90-day devotional. Like her previous books, the book tries to show readers God’s presence in the most ordinary moments of life, such as seeing sparrows outside the airport. Each chapter also contains a Bible verse with the word grace or a form of the word grace, such as gracious, as well as a reflection.

“What lesson from the sparrows speaks most to your heart? How has God let you know recently that He values and sees you?” according to the reflection about the sparrows chapter.

“God’s Grace Manifested” is Fisher’s fifth book. Her books grew out of a website she started back in 2014: www.hopetoinspireyou.com

“It helps me process my faith,” she said of her writing. “I hope to inspire other people that they will see something in a different light.”

A few years into writing a weekly reflection on her website, Fisher started receiving encouragement and suggestions from readers to put her writings into the form of a book. She didn’t know how to write a book, but “God put a publisher in my path.”

She read a notice in her church bulletin about an author and publisher speaking at St. Patrick’s Church in Binghamton. She gave the author her card, they prayed together, and stayed in touch. That led to her first book, “God’s Presence Illuminated,” which was published in 2020.

“One book led to another and to another,” she said. “God gives me the themes.”

Fisher finds inspiration in everyday life. Birds on the shores of Lake Ontario. A cross-country trip with her daughter. Heart-shaped clouds and rocks.

“It’s just seeing God in the ordinary,” she said.

One chapter in her latest book is called “Lighting the Path.” Fisher writes about walking outside on a cold February day and seeing her shadow.

“As I noticed my shadow in front of me, I realized I was walking the illuminated path with Jesus, the light, leading me,” she writes.

Another chapter is called “A Time of Grace.” Fisher writes about visiting her father-in-law in the hospital and learning that a friend’s mother was also in the same hospital. Fisher visited her friend’s mother and discovered that her friend was the mother’s only visitor since most of the family lived out of town.

“I am thankful for this time of grace to share the hard struggles of people suffering,” Fisher wrote. “Trying to support one another and help in whatever small ways are blessings in our lives; and God always provides us what we need.”

TO LEARN MORE:

• Christine Fisher’s five books are available through amazon.com:

• Check out her website: hopetoinspireyou.com

• Find her on Facebook at fb.com/hopetoinspireyou

• Email her at [email protected]