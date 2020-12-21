Christian Brothers Academy senior Abby Kambhampaty wins full-tuition scholarship

DeWitt — Christian Brothers Academy senior Abby Kambhampaty was selected as a 2021 Cameron Impact Scholar.

The Cameron Impact Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition, merit-based undergraduate scholarship awarded annually to the top 10-15 exceptional high school students in the United States who have demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service.

The Cameron Impact Scholars desire to make an impact on their communities and in the world at large. These scholars aspire to contribute to positive change and plan to tailor their education to that end. The Cameron Impact Scholarship covers the full tuition, fees, and books at any accredited U.S.-based college or university that the recipient chooses to attend.

Kambhampaty, the daughter of Venkata Kambhampaty and Aruna Kode of Jamesville, recently received notification of her acceptance into Dartmouth College.