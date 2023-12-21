Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

At the beginning of Advent, as I prayed “Morning Prayer” from the Church’s Liturgy of the Hours, I encountered a 10th-century hymn that I was unfamiliar with — and I was captivated by its opening verses:

1. “Behold a voice resounding, clear, rebuking hidden fears and deeds: Let dreams be driven far away, for Christ shines forth from heaven’s height.”

2. “Now let the weary soul arise, infirm and wounded by her sin; a new star now sends forth its light to rid the world of ev’ry harm.”

In our weary, war-torn and violence-infested world, I was reminded by these lyrics of the HOPE to be found in the coming of the Christ Child not just some 2,000 years ago, or as we await the coming of Christ in glory in the future, but in the present moment as God-with-us, Emmanuel! As one Christmas greeting I received states: “When it seems that despair dominates and darkness reigns, the Lord becomes one of us. Enlightens and sanctifies. Liberates and heals. Gives life and restores hope. God is close. God is with us!”

As the prophet Isaiah proclaims: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom a light has shone” (9:1). It is this light of Christ and its accompanying hope that I invite our diocesan family to carry into our darkened world not only this Christmas 2023, but also into the coming new year!

As you and I approach Bethlehem — literally, “House of Bread” — may we rekindle the flame of Christ’s love in our lives as we adore and receive our Savior in the Holy Eucharist. If we feel that this flame is in jeopardy of being extinguished in our lives let us make a renewed effort in the coming New Year to participate in Holy Mass each Sunday, to take time and pray before our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, and to approach the Sacrament of Penance and its wellspring of grace and mercy.

Please know of my prayers for you and your loved ones in this sacred season and in the year ahead. Merry Christmas and a Blessed 2024 to all!

In the Name of Jesus,

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia

Bishop of Syracuse