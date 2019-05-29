Churches to hold dinner fundraiser for new bus

The Minoa, Bridgeport, Kirkville Ecumenical Council of Churches (MBK) will hold an International Buffet Dinner June 1 to help raise funds for a new bus used in ministry to seniors in the community.

The MBK is composed of seven area faith communities: St. Mary’s in Minoa, St. Francis in Bridgeport, Minoa Methodist, Kirkville Methodist, Bridgeport Methodist, Kirkville Wesleyan, and North Manlius Baptist. The group works together to serve the local aging population.

The MBK runs a 14-passenger bus that takes seniors to doctor appointments, the bank, shopping once per week, and Senior Adult Ministry (SAM) twice per week, among other activities. The SAM program consists of a half-hour exercise program, a light lunch, and crafts time and averages 40 seniors per session.

The bus used by the MBK averages 250 trips per year and, after 10 years of service, is in need of replacement. The group has secured a grant to cover 80 percent of the cost, but needs to raise an additional $16,000 to keep this service alive for its seniors.

To help raise funds for the new bus, the MBK will hold an International Buffet Dinner with samplings of food from six different countries on June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 401 N. Main St., Minoa. Adults $12; children 6-12 and seniors $10; under 5 free. All are welcome.