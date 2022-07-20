Columbiettes’ sale benefits charities and vocations

The Bishop Curley Columbiettes, an auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, will hold their annual garage sale and craft fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Community Center at 700 South Bay Road in North Syracuse.

The Columbiettes work and raise funds for vocations and various charitable needs, such as Birthright of Onondaga County and Joseph’s House. Baked goods, pizza and refreshments will be available; crafters and vendors are welcome but preregistration is required. Call 315-439-9502 or email mmsmith927@gmail.com for registration information.