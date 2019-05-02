Community leaders to be honored at annual Catholic Charities of Onondaga County dinner

Submitted by Catholic Charities of Onondaga County

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County will honor four community leaders at the 34th annual House of Providence Dinner May 22.

Father John Manno of Holy Family Church in Fairmount will receive the Bishop’s Award, which recognizes an individual’s personal and professional commitment to serving the community. Father Manno currently serves as pastor of Holy Family Church and as Director of Seminary Formation for the Diocese of Syracuse. Father Manno was ordained in 2001 and has served at several local parishes, including St. James Church in Syracuse. In addition to his parish work, Father Manno is dedicated to serving the broader community. In 2009, while serving as pastor of St. James Church, Father Manno co-founded Emmaus Ministry with Sheila Austin. In nearly 10 years Emmaus Ministry has grown through its relationships with other community groups and organizations to become an anchor of support and compassion on Syracuse’s South Side. Father Manno has also served on numerous boards, including Catholic Charities of Onondaga County and Christ the King Retreat House. Father Manno was born and raised in Fulton and is the youngest of 10 children born to Patrick J. (deceased 2002) and Mary Manno. In his spare time, Father Manno enjoys watching Syracuse University sports and is an avid baseball fan, especially of the Yankees. He loves to read, spend time with family and friends, and enjoys the company of his Boston terrier, Samson.

Dennis Gleason, formerly of National Grid, will receive the President’s Award. The President’s Award honors individuals who are devoted to the betterment of the human condition and demonstrate vision and leadership in their contributions. Born in South Buffalo and a resident of Syracuse for 15 years, Gleason has a deep commitment to improving life for residents of Central and Western New York. A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Gleason recently retired from National Grid after close to 40 years with the company. Gleason served on Catholic Charities’ board for 12 years during which time he fulfilled roles on the Search Committee for a new Executive Director, HR Committee, and Executive Committee as well as being Assistant Secretary, Secretary and Vice-President. Gleason’s community service interests also include time with the United Way of Mohawk Valley, United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo, and the Western Erie Canal Heritage Corridor Planning Commission. Dennis enjoys spending time with his four children and six grandchildren.

Todd and Amy Caputo, of Sun Auto Group and Give to Others, will receive the Humanitarian Service Award. This award honors individuals who have dedicated their professional and personal lives to the service of others. The Caputos have a vested interest in giving back to the community. Both Todd and Amy were born and raised in Syracuse. They have been married for 21 years, have three children, and are parishioners of Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville. Todd holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Labor Relations and Human Resource Management from Le Moyne College and Amy holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Plattsburg and a master’s from Oswego College in Special Education. Todd is the Dealer Principal, Owner, President, and CEO of Sun Auto Group. He has worked in the auto business for 26 years, building up from his father’s dealership, Sun Chevrolet. Todd and Amy have many philanthropic interests including the Samaritan Center, David’s Refuge, Joseph’s House for Women, and more. In 2001, Todd and Amy founded Give to Others, a web-based nonprofit that facilitates the transfer of goods from individuals to nonprofit organizations in Central New York and beyond. Todd and Amy enjoy spending time with family when not working or volunteering.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County assists people in need regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity, or nationality. Over 20,000 people in Onondaga County benefit from Catholic Charities programs every year. Services include shelters, youth programs, refugee resettlement, elderly services, food pantries, emergency relief and much more. Proceeds from the annual House of Providence Dinner will be used wherever the need is greatest.

More than 600 guests will attend the House of Providence Dinner on May 22 at the Oncenter. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tables of ten are available for $1,950, and individual reservations are $195. For more information, visit www.ccoc.us or contact Margaret Benze at (315) 362-7579.