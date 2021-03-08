Diocesan statement regarding vaccinations for COVID-19

The Diocese of Syracuse issued the following statement March 3:

On December 21, 2020, the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued a statement noting it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to take vaccines against COVID-19. Among other things, the CDF stated:

“All vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive” … “the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good.”

“In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed.”

This statement remains true with the recent release of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement issued by the Chair of Pro-Life Activities for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann and the Chair of the Committee on Doctrine, Bishop Kevin Rhoades, further guidance was offered stating that: “If one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”

All individuals may not have the ability to do so, therefore what is most important is the duty to protect one’s own health and that of their neighbor by being vaccinated.