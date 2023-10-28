Diocese announces two pastoral appointments

October 28, 2023 6PM The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has announced two pastoral appointments:

Rev. Malachi Clark: Currently Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Church, Syracuse, New York and sacramental minister at St. Ann Church, Manlius, New York has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Church and St. Mary’s Church, Cortland, New York; St. Lawrence Mission, DeRuyter, New York; St. Margaret’s Church, Homer, New York; and St. Patrick Oratory, Truxton, New York, effective November 15, 2023.

Rev. Dennis Walker: Currently Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony Church of Padua and St. Mary’s Church, Cortland, New York; St. Lawrence Mission, DeRuyter, New York; St. Margaret’s Church, Homer, New York; and St. Patrick Oratory, Truxton, New York, has been appointed Administrator of the Church of the Nativity including: St. Leo Church, Tully, New York; St. Patrick Mission, Otisco, New York; St. Joseph Church, Lafayette, New York; and Immaculate Conception, Pompey, New York, effective November 15, 2023.