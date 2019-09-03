New Pastoral Appointments

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia Announces New Pastoral Appointments

Syracuse, New York — Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse, has announced his first set of pastoral appointments in a letter written to all clergy of the diocese. In the letter, he wrote:

“Next Sunday, September 8th, will be my one-month anniversary of Installation as your diocesan bishop. Even in this short time, I find myself acclimating to my new diocese and I am most grateful for your warm welcome and solicitude. This past weekend, I was back in my home parish in the Diocese of Ogdensburg to give thanks for God’s many blessings with family, friends, and neighbors, and the Diocese of Syracuse was certainly part of that prayer. Yet, the gathering was also a reminder to me of the importance of the nurture that both comes from and sustains our parish communities.

“Parish ministry, in my mind, is the most important thing we do in a diocese and all other aspects of diocesan life is meant to support our parishes. That being said, we need also to be respectful of the resources we have and to use them wisely and well. These days it is a balancing act between caring for the Church’s ministers and staffing parishes. I am so grateful to our hardworking and dedicated priests, deacons, and lay ministers who strive to assist me in caring for God’s flock.”

Pastoral appointments, effective October 1, 2019, are as follows:

Msgr. Richard M. Kopp, retired status after 30 years of various offices in the Chancery.

John D. Manno, Vicar for Priests, while remaining for the present time Pastor of Holy Family, Syracuse.

Joseph M. O’Connor, Director of Seminarians, while remaining Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Baldwinsville.

Jason C. Hage, Director of Vocation Promotion, while remaining Pastor of St. Mary’s, Hamilton and St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville.

Christopher R. Seibt, Director of Liturgy Office, while remaining Administrator of Divine Mercy, Central Square, and a member of the Tribunal Staff.

Additionally, due to the retirements of Msgr. James T. O’Brien, Vicar of the Western Region/West Area and Rev. R. Paul Mathis, Vicar of the Eastern Region/West Area, I have made the following appointments, effective August 23, 2019:

Andrew E. Baranski, Western Regional Vicar – West Area. Robert L. Kelly, Eastern Region Vicar – West Area.

Lastly, Father Lukasz Kozlowski, Administrator of St. Bernard in Waterville and St. Joseph in Oriskany Falls, has been granted leave for extended training for Army Chaplaincy, effective September 17, 2019.