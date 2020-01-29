Diocese of Syracuse marches for life

Some 500 people from the diocese participated in the March for Life Jan. 24 via pilgrimages offered by the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry, and individual parishes. In addition to marching, YYAM pilgrims attended the Life is Very Good Rally, celebrated Mass at the National Basilica with Bishop Douglas J. Lucia (below and at right), and visited the Lourdes Grotto Shrine. Father Joseph Zareski, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church and St. Mary Church in Cortland, even made an appearance at the March, with a little help from parochial vicar Father Nate Brooks (far right)! Visit thecatholicsun.com and the Diocese of Syracuse on Facebook for more from the March. (Photos courtesy Gabrielle Gleason)