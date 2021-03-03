Diocese statement regarding allegation involving Father George Wurz

March 2, 2021

The Diocese of Syracuse received an allegation of child sexual abuse against Father George Wurz, Senior Priest at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego. The claim states that the abuse occurred between the years of 1969-1972.

In keeping with its policy and procedures, the Diocese of Syracuse notified both the Onondaga and Oswego County District Attorneys’ Offices of the allegation. Father Wurz informed parishioners of the allegation at Masses this past weekend, stating that there was no truth to the allegation and he would fully cooperate with the process. Father Wurz is on administrative leave while a canonical investigation is conducted.

The Diocese of Syracuse remains committed to its cooperation with the District Attorneys’ Offices and all aspects of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. We continue to pray for and seek to assist all whose lives have been affected by the violation of human dignity.