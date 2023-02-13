Divine Mercy Parish raises funds for youth ministry, observes feast days

Divine Mercy Parish had its first annual Winterfest on Jan. 27 and it included outdoor games: penguin flip, light up limbo, hockey game, reindeer ring toss and snowball basket toss. Hot chocolate, s’mores, pizza and fire pits were also enjoyed outside. Available inside was an array of food — chicken tenders, chili, soups, chicken & biscuits and mac & cheese — and mulled wine and beer. The event, which included gift-card raffles and a $10,000 giveaway, raised money for the parish’s youth ministry programs. Also, the parish celebrated Candlemas and the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on Feb. 2 and the Feast of St. Blaise on Feb. 3. Candles are blessed as part of the celebration of Candlemas.