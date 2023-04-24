Divine Mercy Sunday celebrates faith, fellowship in Central Square

By Dc. TomCuskey

Divine Mercy Sunday — the second Sunday of Easter — was recently celebrated in parishes throughout the world. In the Diocese of Syracuse, the only parish that bears that name marked the feast with special events celebrating the day and recent improvements made to the campus.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia was on hand at Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square to lead a Holy Hour devotion to the feast, but he first toured the church property, blessing various spaces, statues and improvements designed to facilitate service to parishioners and guests. These include a Divine Mercy statue that graces the redesigned front entrance, carillon bells, signage and an expanded food pantry and thrift shop.

The true emphasis of the day, though, was about renovating one’s spirit through Divine Mercy.

Lisa Lynch made the drive from Liverpool to be part of the liturgy.

“Divine Mercy touched my heart, and God became love instead of judgmental,” she told the Sun. “Ever since I found merciful Jesus I have been more drawn to my faith.” Her reason for attending is based in gratitude. “It’s my thanksgiving for all the blessings and the mercy he has shown me and my family.”

Shirley Ahearn is from St. Rose of Lima parish in North Syracuse but likes to visit Divine Mercy on this feast because it is special. “It certainly is,” she said. “I do the novena at home, and this is the culmination. Divine Mercy Sunday is absolutely beautiful; the forgiveness of sins on this day is wonderful.”

The day is synonymous with forgiveness. It was proclaimed a feast by St. Pope John Paul II in 2000, just days after the canonization of St. Faustina whose visions of Christ as Divine Mercy in 1930s Poland ignited the devotion. According to divinemercy.org, to fittingly observe this feast of mercy, one should go to confession before the feast and receive Holy Communion on the day of the feast, among other acts of faith. Accordingly, “extraordinary graces” are received by those who complete the devotion, including venerating the Divine Mercy image.

On this day, a relic of St. Faustina was offered for veneration at the close of the devotion.

Mark Wood celebrates his faith at St. Michael’s parish in Farmington, Minn. His parents, though, were members of St. Michael’s in Central Square, the predecessor, along with St. Agnes in Brewerton, of Divine Mercy Parish. He and his family members were on hand to celebrate the dedication of the renovated “Scotty” space in the parish campus. It’s a donation-based second-hand store offering inexpensive clothing and household items. The revenue raised by the store helps the parish’s charitable efforts within the community.

“My parents were longtime members, going back to St. Michael’s,” he shared, “and my mother was particularly fond of the Scotty mission.” Wood added that when they learned that an upgrade for Scotty was needed, the family “felt pretty strongly that we needed to support them.”

A significant number of benefactors supported the renovations and improvements to the parish. They, along with parishioners of Divine Mercy and the Mission of Saint Bernadette, were celebrated for their support.

As parishioner Ron Ciccone observed, “It’s wonderful … very joyous!”