St. Patrick’s School in Oneida recently hosted a “Mars and Mini-Drones” STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) camp. Camp topics included manual drone flight, programmed drone flight, and Mars. The camp was made possible by The Fibonacci Project and co-sponsored by ANDRO, the Mid State Teacher’s Center, and St. Patrick’s School. Watch video of the camp at youtube.com/syrdio. (Photos courtesy Syracuse Catholic Television)