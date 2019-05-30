Father Kirkman appointed to Endicott parishes

Father Ken Kirkman has been appointed administrator of the canonically linked parishes of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph in Endicott, effective July 1. Bishop Cunningham announced the appointment May 30.

Father Kirkman was ordained in 2016 and is currently the parochial vicar of St. Mary Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cortland. In Endicott, he will succeed Father James Serowik, who has been appointed pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Parish in Vestal, effective July 1.