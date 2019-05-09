Father Hogan appointed to Camden parish

Father John Hogan has been appointed pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Camden, effective July 1. Bishop Robert J. Cunningham announced the appointment May 8.

Father Hogan is currently the pastor of the Catholic Community of Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Oswego. He will succeed the retiring Father R. Paul Mathis as pastor of St. John’s.

St. Mary’s is among four Oswego parishes currently working to form one faith community that will worship on one church campus.