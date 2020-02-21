Fish Fry Directory

As Lent approaches, here is a list of some of the many fish fries taking place in the diocese. To add your parish’s or organization’s fish fry to the list at thecatholicsun.com, email klong@thecatholicsun.com.

Lenten ‘Fry’day Dinner at Divine Mercy Parish’s Saint’s Hall, 592 South Main St., Central Square. Every Friday of Lent beginning Feb. 28; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Good Friday 3-7 p.m.) Dinners: baked or fried haddock $12; fried shrimp $10; mac & cheese $9. Dinners include dessert, beverage, and two sides: mac & cheese, mac salad, French fries, coleslaw. grilled cheese sandwich $4. Clam chowder $2. All served with a smile and a blessing! Call in orders to (315) 676-2898. For more information, contact Dan Reynolds at divinemercydan@gmail.com.

Holy Name Society Lenten Fish Fry at Sacred Heart’s parish hall, 8229 Brewerton Rd., Cicero. Feb. 26, 12-6 p.m.; Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 4-6:30 p.m. Fresh haddock and scallop dinners. $12. For more information, contact Michael Aregano at (315) 439-0328.

Lenten Fish Dinners at St. Anthony of Padua’s church hall, 300 Odell Ave., Endicott. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3; takeout opens at 3 p.m.; dining room open 4-6:30 p.m. Fish dinners include baked or fried haddock with cheesy mashed potatoes or pierogi, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, homemade desserts, and drink; adults $10, kids 5-12 $6. Seafood dinner includes haddock, clams, and shrimp with sides, $12. Clam chowder available by cup ($4) or quart ($7.50). Kids under 5 eat free (dine-in only).

Lenten Fish Dinners at the Church of the Holy Family’s McCabe Hall, 3600 Phyllis St., Endwell. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3.; 3:30-7 p.m. Dinners: baked or fried haddock, fried shrimp, mac & cheese. All dinners include mac & cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, roll & butter, homemade dessert, and drink. $10. For more information, contact the parish office at (607) 745-1266 or churchoftheholyfamily@gmail.com.

Lenten Fish Fry at St. Marianne Cope Parish’s Nazareth Hall, 203 Halcomb St., Lakeland. Beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10; 4-6:30 p.m. Dinner choices: fried haddock, $8.50; broiled haddock, $9; or mac & cheese, $8.50. Dinners served with coleslaw; dinner roll; two side choices: French fries, homemade potato salad, mac & cheese, or vegetable medley; and beverage. Assorted dessert table priced at only $1 each. For more information, contact Lori Rolince at (315) 488-3221.

Epiphany Parish at St. Joseph the Worker’s parish center, 1001 Tulip St., Liverpool. Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3; service begins at 5:15 p.m. Fresh fried or broiled fish, French fries, mac & cheese, coleslaw, and sweet surprises. $8. For more information, contact Serafina Pascarella at spascarella@ihmsjw.org.

Fish Fry at St. Rose of Lima School’s cafeteria, 411 South Main St., North Syracuse. Beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10. Large fish dinner includes haddock fillet, French fries, roll, choice of one side, beverage, and dessert. $11. For more information, contact strose@syrdio.org.

Ash Wednesday Lenten Fish Fry at St. Stephen’s church hall, 469 Main St., Phoenix. Feb. 26, 4-7:30 p.m. Fish dinner includes fresh haddock, French fries, coleslaw, macaroni salad, roll, dessert, and beverage; adults $10, children $6. Pasta dinner includes pasta with sauce, roll, beverage, and dessert; adults $6, children $5. For more information, contact Sue Shatrau at (315) 529-3832 or sueshat@hotmail.com.

Fish Fry presented by St. Vincent de Paul and Blessed Sacrament Parish, at the Blessed Sacrament School cafeteria, 3129 James St., Syracuse. Feb. 26, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3; 4:30-7 p.m. Fried or baked Fish, mac & cheese, salt potatoes; $10. For more information, contact Rob James (315) 471-0818 or Griffin Harmon (315) 878-2135.

Lenten Fish Dinners at the Church of the Holy Family, 4352 Peterboro St., Vernon. Feb. 28 – Apr 3; 4-6:30 p.m. or until sold out. Includes baked potato, haddock, superb salad bar, beverages; desserts available. $10 eat-in, $9 take-out.