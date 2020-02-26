For high school hoop teams, it’s a feverish February

Feb 26, 2020 | Local

In tune with college basketball’s approaching March Madness, the high schools are thinking playoffs too.

On Feb. 17, the Bishop Grimes girls defeated Westhill 60-56. Then Grimes beat Clinton 54-19 and Adirondack 42-31. Grimes was set to play Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class B Tournament.

Pictured on this page is the Grimes girls’ victory over Westhill.

Also on Feb. 17, the Bishop Ludden boys beat Grimes 80-70. On Feb. 25, Ludden was scheduled to play Nottingham in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class AA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Grimes boys beat Syracuse Academy of Science 63-53 on Feb. 21, and on Feb. 25 Grimes faced Whitesboro in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A Tournament.

The photos on this page show the Ludden-Grimes game. (Photos courtesy Rhonda Hawes)

Bishop Grimes’ Adut Mo guards a Westhill player.
Grimes’ McKenna Squier passes the ball.
Bishop Grimes’ Rhonee Shea Pal dribbles against Westhill.
Monte Johnson of Bishop Ludden protects the ball against Bishop Grimes.
AJ Burnett of Bishop Grimes works the ball against Bishop Ludden.

