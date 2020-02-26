For high school hoop teams, it’s a feverish February

In tune with college basketball’s approaching March Madness, the high schools are thinking playoffs too.

On Feb. 17, the Bishop Grimes girls defeated Westhill 60-56. Then Grimes beat Clinton 54-19 and Adirondack 42-31. Grimes was set to play Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class B Tournament.

Pictured on this page is the Grimes girls’ victory over Westhill.

Also on Feb. 17, the Bishop Ludden boys beat Grimes 80-70. On Feb. 25, Ludden was scheduled to play Nottingham in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class AA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Grimes boys beat Syracuse Academy of Science 63-53 on Feb. 21, and on Feb. 25 Grimes faced Whitesboro in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A Tournament.

The photos on this page show the Ludden-Grimes game. (Photos courtesy Rhonda Hawes)