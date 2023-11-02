Four CBA students named to National Merit honors list

Above: Pictured (l-r): CBA Principal Paul Gasparini, Emily Tymkiw, Cooper Marko, Max Lachut and Ryan Storie.

DeWitt — Four Christian Brothers Academy students have been named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students are Max Lachut, Cooper Marko, Ryan Storie and Emily Tymkiw.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Christian Brothers Academy is a college-preparatory school for young men and women in grades 7 through 12. Qualified students are welcomed without regard to race, gender, national or ethnic origin, or religion.