FrancisCorps volunteers commissioned

On Sunday, August 9, FrancisCorps had the immense blessing of commissioning its 22nd group of volunteers at Assumption Church in Syracuse. FrancisCorps is a volunteer service experience for recent college graduates, who live in community and serve those in need in Syracuse. This volunteer experience is a ministry of the Franciscan Friars Conventual and expresses the friars’ desire to form young lay leaders who will be imbued with the values of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi. (Photo courtesy Johanna Cajina)
Antonia Ambrose
Hometown: Utica, New York
Studies: University of Notre Dame
Service site: Downtown Cathedral Emergency and Hospitality Services
Phoebe Lay
Hometown: Beaumont, Texas
Studies: The University of Texas at Austin
Service site: Northside CYO Refugee Resettlement
Elena Northuis
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Studies: Hope College
Service site: Northside CYO Youth Program
Katie Rauch
Hometown: Lowell, Ohio
Studies: Miami University (Ohio)
Service site: Assumption Church Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen
Natalie Smith
Hometown: Bellingham, Washington
Studies: University of Portland
Service site: Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter
Laura Youngblood
Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana
Studies: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Service site: Francis House