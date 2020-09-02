FrancisCorps volunteers commissioned

On Sunday, August 9, FrancisCorps had the immense blessing of commissioning its 22nd group of volunteers at Assumption Church in Syracuse. FrancisCorps is a volunteer service experience for recent college graduates, who live in community and serve those in need in Syracuse. This volunteer experience is a ministry of the Franciscan Friars Conventual and expresses the friars’ desire to form young lay leaders who will be imbued with the values of Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi. (Photo courtesy Johanna Cajina)

Antonia Ambrose

Hometown: Utica, New York

Studies: University of Notre Dame

Service site: Downtown Cathedral Emergency and Hospitality Services

Phoebe Lay

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Studies: The University of Texas at Austin

Service site: Northside CYO Refugee Resettlement

Elena Northuis

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Studies: Hope College

Service site: Northside CYO Youth Program

Katie Rauch

Hometown: Lowell, Ohio

Studies: Miami University (Ohio)

Service site: Assumption Church Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen



Natalie Smith

Hometown: Bellingham, Washington

Studies: University of Portland

Service site: Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter

Laura Youngblood

Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana

Studies: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Service site: Francis House