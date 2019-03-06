Volunteers gift more than $2 million to MVHS since 2000

Pictured are Mohawk Valley Health System Volunteers Mirror Board Members (front row, left to right) Linda Kurtyka, Paula Fontaine, Michele Adams, (back row, left to right) Jane Gwise, Susan Warwick, Patricia Lupia, Cheryl Collins, Nancy Randall, Carole Nunziata, Grace Garro, Craig Heuss, and John Forbes. Absent from the photo are board members Elise Hereth, Pam Joswick, Margaret Lalonde, and Sheila Marlenga. (Photo courtesy Mohawk Valley Health System)

Submitted by Mohawk Valley Health System

UTICA — On Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Volunteers Mirror Board Members were acknowledged during their monthly board meeting for donating more than $2 million to MVHS since the year 2000. These donations were a combined effort of the Faxton St. Luke’s Volunteer Association and The Guild of St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

“We are very grateful to celebrate the incredible gifts made by the MVHS Volunteers over the past 19 years as they are one of our system’s largest annual and lifetime donors,” said John Forbes, vice president of Philanthropy for MVHS. “Our volunteers provide critical services to the MVHS Foundation — whether they are partnering with us by making a generous gift toward a critical need, volunteering at an event or providing their unending comfort and support to our community in their daily roles, they are making a difference. We have always been thankful for all they do and we are so happy to be able to recognize such a wonderful milestone in their giving.”

Both volunteer groups raise funds through gift shops and vendor sales. In addition to their monetary gifts, the volunteers contribute more than 24,000 hours of services to MVHS each year.

For those interested in volunteering at MVHS, there are openings in several departments with flexible assignments and hours. Some common tasks in which volunteers provide assistance are customer and sales service in the gift shops, giving directions at the lobby information desks, keeping families in the waiting rooms updated on their loved ones, delivering mail to departments, and assisting patients in medical units such as Outpatient Infusion and the Emergency Department.

To become a volunteer at MVHS, please call the Volunteer Services office at 315-624-6142 or visit mvhealthsystem.org/volunteer.