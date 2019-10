Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Music Director Alan Lynch is also a graduate student at Syracuse University. On Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:15 p.m. he comes to the Cathedral in his student role to give his second and final recital of organ music on the Roosevelt organ. Works will be by Hampton, Bach, Durufle, and Guilmant. Lynch is a student of Dr. Anne Laver at Syracuse University. The public is invited to the free concert. (Photo by Chuck Wainwright)