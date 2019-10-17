Grimes assistant coach charged with sending inappropriate messages to student

By Catholic Sun staff

A former assistant volleyball coach at Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School in East Syracuse has been charged with allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a female student less than 17 years of age, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office explains:

James Ansbrow II, 26, of Syracuse, was charged last week with the felony of disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree and the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation into Ansbrow began when sheriff’s detectives with the Abused Persons Unit received information about the incident from a school official.

The school immediately released Ansbrow from employment to ensure no further contact with any students at the school.

Ansbrow was arraigned Oct. 9 and was pre-trial released. He is due back in court Nov. 26.

The school is fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office investigation and also conducting its own internal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Abused Persons Unit at (315) 435-3092.

The Diocese of Syracuse released the following statement Oct. 16:

“Bishop Grimes Administration was notified by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department that a former Assistant Volleyball Coach had been arrested and charged with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. A letter was immediately sent home to all Bishop Grimes families notifying them of this news. In the letter, parents were reminded of Bishop Grimes’ commitment to safe environment and the protection of all children in their care. Parents were once again encouraged to discuss appropriate communication practices with their child(ren). School Administrators are not at liberty to discuss specific information involving the arrest.”