Grimes principal selected for U.S. Navy Educator Orientation Visit

Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School Principal Allyson Headd, ’08, has been selected as one of five educators, administrators and community leaders from New York and Pennsylvania to attend an Educator Orientation Visit (EOV) in San Diego, Calif. Sponsored by Navy Recruiting District (NRD) via Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), Distinguished Visitors (DV) Program, the trip was set for May 17-20.

Nominated by the US Navy Recruiting Office of Syracuse, Principal Headd is being provided an up-close glimpse of the various facets of the Navy and the many career paths available to the students at Bishop Grimes.

Principal Headd is visiting several Naval Commands and resources: aviation, Submarine, Surface Ships, the Balboa Naval Hospital, Pacific Beacon Enlisted Billeting, Coastal Riverine (Patrol Boat), Seals/Basic Underwater Demolition Seal Training (BUDS), Fleet and Family Services, LCAC (Flight) Simulation, Gallery and Navy Exchange.

Principal Headd said, “I am honored to have been selected for this trip, and excited for the opportunities it may provide for our students at Bishop Grimes. Anytime I am provided the chance to represent Bishop Grimes, especially in programs like these that benefit our students, it is a privilege. I am looking forward to traveling to San Diego.”