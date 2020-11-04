Bishop Grimes announces Allyson Headd (’08) as new principal

Submitted by Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School

Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School has appointed alumna Allyson Headd (’08) as its new principal. “As an alumna, Bishop Grimes has always held a special place in my heart,” said Headd. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead and give back to the school that gave me so much.”

Headd returns to Bishop Grimes following nine years of service at a premier Catholic high school in the Midwest, most recently as the principal and CFO. Prior to her appointment as principal, she spent six years as a social studies teacher and coach before taking over as vice principal & director of curriculum and technology from 2016-18. Headd received her B.A. in Secondary Education from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame in 2012, and an M.A. in Educational Leadership & Administration from Ball State University in 2017.

During her time as principal, Headd was instrumental in implementing the Apple technology initiative, and was appointed the committee Chair of Professional Development for the diocese. She also created and implemented University High School, a program in which top students can receive an associate degree in business or liberal arts, while graduating with a high school honors diploma.

Headd’s educational experience has gone beyond the borders of the United States, beginning with representing her school while teaching abroad in Zibo, China. In addition, she was instrumental in implementing and maintaining international partnerships for the school. These partnerships included student exchanges and trips to China, France, Spain, Ireland, Africa, Italy, and, most recently, Greece. These were a direct result of the International relationships she fostered during her travels.

“All in all, I have been involved with Catholic schools for the past 25 years, ranging from student to administration,” Headd explained. “While I have enjoyed my service these last years, I have often thought of Bishop Grimes, and how important it is to me that Catholic Education continues to transform in order to be sustainable for years to come. It is a privilege for me to return home and serve my alma mater.”

The Bishop Grimes search committee, headed by alumna Maureen Papaleo (’79), embarked on a nationwide search for a new principal in early July.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allyson as our next principal,” said Papaleo. “Allyson’s prior accomplishments, as well as her demonstrated leadership and commitment to academic excellence, service, and student faith formation, make her the right fit for Bishop Grimes. We’re looking forward to her coming on board!”

Headd’s parents, Joe and Liz, currently reside in Fayetteville. Headd will serve in her new role as principal of Bishop Grimes beginning Jan. 4, 2021.