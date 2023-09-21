HCA celebrates feast day as a community

Holy Cross Academy in Oneida recently celebrated its feast day, the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, with a procession from St. Patrick Church & School to Holy Cross Academy in Oneida Castle. Father Chris Ballard, pastor of Spirit of Hope Catholic Community, and parochial vicar Father James Buttner, along with the Very Rev. James J. Koury, M.T.S., of St. Basil the Great Melkite Greek Catholic Church, participated. They led St. Patrick School students and staff, parishioners of Spirit of Hope Catholic Community, and members of Holy Cross on the mile and a half procession which included prayers and hymns. The procession concluded with Mass at the school followed by a luncheon. (Photos courtesy Lory van Lieshout and Alyssa Westhall Photography).