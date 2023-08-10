Holy Cross Academy alumni join Board of Trustees

The Holy Cross Academy Board of Trustees recently welcomed two additions to the Board of Trustees for the Catholic junior/senior high school in Oneida, Andrew Vanderhoof and Amy (Collins) Gilfert.

Vanderhoof is a 2008 graduate of Holy Cross. He attended West Point Academy where he served as an Aviation Officer. Currently Vanderhoof works as a Program Manager at the Air Force Research Lab. He resides in Deansboro, Oneida County, with his wife, Joy (Droz, class of 2008), and their four children. He joins the board as a trustee.

Gilfert, of Verona, is a 2012 graduate of the academy. She attended Christendom College and has taught Religion and English at HCA since 2017; she also currently assists with administrative duties. Gilfert joins the board as the teacher representative.

Other members of the Board of Trustees are Daniel Miller, president; Michael Laucello, Esq., vice president; Paul vanLieshout, treasurer; Margaret Miller, secretary; and Teri Maciag, school principal.