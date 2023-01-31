Holy Cross Academy brings back sportsman show for Catholic Schools Week

Holy Cross Academy in Oneida will close Catholic Schools Week by bringing back the annual Central New York Sportsman Show, after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marks the show’s 17th year. The event will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida.

The Sportsman Show is one of Holy Cross Academy’s biggest events of the year and it brings together the Holy Cross family and the local community. The show will feature more than 45 outdoor businesses and clubs from Central New York.

The public can meet the legendary ADK Trackers, renowned mountain hunters. Popular New York State authors on the topics of hunting, fishing, cooking and hiking will be present for book signings, and wildlife artists will display work. Various experts will give seminars and demonstrations on hunting, fishing, cooking and other outdoor-related topics.

Admission is $7; free for 10 years and under. Proceeds will benefit Holy Cross Academy. For more information call 315-363-1669; a complete schedule can be found at www.holycrossacademy.com.