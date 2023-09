The Drama Club at Holy Cross Academy in Oneida is hosting a pancake breakfast 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.



For $10 there will be unlimited pancakes, two sausages, two scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Please use the cafeteria entrance. Proceeds benefit HCA’s drama program and its upcoming performance of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” by Tim Kelly’s adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic.

HCA is located at 4020 Barrington Road, Oneida; 315-363-1669.