Hope for Bereaved invites you to June 19 Day of Remembrance

By Tami S. Scott

The community is invited to join Hope for Bereaved (HFB) for a ceremony at noon on Saturday, June 19, to remember their loved ones who have died. The event will take place next to the Butterfly Garden at the recently built pergola on Onondaga Parkway.

HFB offers core services, such as one-on-one counseling, monthly support groups, newsletters, and a Helpline (315-475-HOPE) — always free of charge — to adults, children, and families struggling to cope with the death of a loved one.

Hope staff member Kim Bermel described the reaction to the new landmark by members of one of the support groups, Death by Drug Overdose.

“They wanted to purchase and install bricks together,” said Bermel, referring to the pathway, composed of custom-engraved bricks, that connects the pergola to the Butterfly Garden and gazebo. “It was a reflection of the bond and support that has grown as they have shared their struggles, grief, and successes along the way. It’s a lasting tribute to their loved ones and the friendships they have gained when so much has been lost.”

Bermel noted that HFB has a new focal point planned for the garden, too, which will feature an obelisk to mount engraved butterflies. Underneath and surrounding the obelisk will be a little garden with butterfly-attracting flowers, and surrounding the garden will be 8”x8” memorial bricks, each featuring a full color photographic image of the person being memorialized.

Anyone interested in placing a brick is urged to contact the organization soon because there are a limited number that can be placed at this new garden.

Tournament of Hope

Hope for Bereaved’s Annual Golf Tournament of Hope will be held on Monday, June 28. Register to golf, become a sponsor, or donate to this event at https://e.givesmart.com/events/l9E/. For more information, call 315-475-HOPE (4673). Your donations and participation make a difference. Hope for Bereaved thanks you for your support.